Lady Buffs sweep ENMU improving to (10-2) and staying undefeated at home

West Texas A&M is (4-1) in Lone Star Conference play
By Larissa Liska
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 12:18 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M Lady Buffs improved their record to (10-2, 4-1 LSC) after sweeping Eastern New Mexico on Wednesday night in three sets.  The Lady Buffs won with scores of 25-21, 25-17, and 25-20 to lead the all-time series (70-15). The Lady Buffs hit .210 with 34 kills on 81 attempts with 17 errors.

The Lady Buffs return to action on Oct. 8 in San Antonio, Texas as they take on St. Mary’s followed by a match at St. Edward’s on Oct. 9

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

