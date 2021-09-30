Lady Buffs sweep ENMU improving to (10-2) and staying undefeated at home

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M Lady Buffs improved their record to (10-2, 4-1 LSC) after sweeping Eastern New Mexico on Wednesday night in three sets. The Lady Buffs won with scores of 25-21, 25-17, and 25-20 to lead the all-time series (70-15). The Lady Buffs hit .210 with 34 kills on 81 attempts with 17 errors.

The Lady Buffs return to action on Oct. 8 in San Antonio, Texas as they take on St. Mary’s followed by a match at St. Edward’s on Oct. 9

