Kids in Barrio now have access to new baseball-softball facility

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo family has spent their entire savings to help bring a baseball-softball practicing facility to kids in the Barrio Neighborhood.

Low-income families in Barrio will benefit from what the facility has to offer.

The goal of this facility is to provide kids in the area who have few resources, access to things like equipment, batting cages, a basketball hoop and the opportunity for athletics plus mentorship from leaders in the community.

“The decision is easy, the decision to come to the Barrio. Barrio is a strong community and I say Barrio and North Heights, the kids don’t have access to a facility like this. So, bringing it downtown, bringing it right in the heart of the community, was pivotal for us to do. We wanted a cost efficient, climate neutral location for our children to train in within our community,” said Dennis Sarine, owner of All Heart Baseball and Softball.

Sarine and his wife decided to start this project to give back to the community.

“Honestly we built a business model and we didn’t know the need and the need came to us,” said Sarine.

They are planning to offer other resources to families in need like adding a washer and drier system in the warehouse for people in the community to use.

Kids already playing at the facility are excited about the location and the new opportunity.

“My favorite part about this facility is probably just getting here and hitting and pitching,” said Addyson Sarine, 9-years-old.

“It’s just happy because kids that don’t have the money to get other stuff can come over here instead of wasting their money on other stuff like wiffle balls and tees and they can just come here,” said Miguel Jr., Barrio resident and player of Young Guns baseball team.

His coach says there’s a lot of talent on the north side, but all of the practicing facilities are on the south side.

“We want the community to know that we are here for them and there is a place to keep the kids out of trouble. We’re not martial arts, but baseball keeps kids out of trouble, trust me,” said William Deleon, coach of Young Guns baseball team.

They’ve also been noticed by some professional athletes from the Sod Poodles team looking to help.

“Just through some informal conversations we’ve had some players reach out and go how can we be involved and I’m going, were less than a mile away from the facility, lets figure out how to do this,” said Sarine.

Sarine says times vary right now, but it usually opens after 5:00 p.m. and closes by 9:30 p.m. on weekdays. They are open on weekends per request.

The facility is located at 800 South Arthur in Amarillo.

For more information, visit their Facebook Page at All Heart Baseball and Softball.

