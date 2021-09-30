Game of the Week: Undefeated Clarendon eager for revenge against Vega

VEGA, Texas (KFDA) - Our week six Game of the Week features a 2A duel between the undefeated Clarendon Broncos (5-0) versus the Vega Longhorns (4-1).

Clarendon is hungry after falling to Vega last season 28-22 for the third year in-a-row.

“It’s a big game and we want to go out there and win that game,” said Jordan Herndon, Clarendon senior running back and cornerback. “They beat us last year, so we want our revenge from that one. It’s to prove everyone wrong that we should be up there.”

The Broncos have four or five guys that can run the ball, so Vega’s defense is going to have to stay alert.

“We have had a lot of intensity,” said Jmaury Davis, Clarendon junior running back, slot back, outside linebacker and kicker/punter. “We’ve been pushing the pace and a lot of teams can’t run with us. We like to use our speed and our strength for advantages.”

“I know they’ve got a lot of fast, but I think we’ve got a lot of fast guys that can run outside a lot,” said Clay Gilter, Vega senior running back and middle linebacker. “I think if we can contain them this will be a pretty good game.”

Vega’s offense is led by dual-threat quarterback Ryan Grawunder. He has plenty of options to toss the ball or keep it, but he’ll face an athletic secondary.

“Clarendon has a lot of good athletes, but we just need to do what we do best,” said Carson McCall, Vega senior tight end and cornerback. “Just prepare and do all the fundamentals right and we’re going to be all right.”

Although it’s a non-district game, both teams are eager for bragging rights.

“It’s always been a great game,” said Jason Porton, Vega football head coach. “With them you’re going to see speed all over the field, they’re going to get after you up front and you got to play sound football on both sides of the ball.”

“It’s a big week. I know Porton really well over there,” said Clint Conkin, Clarendon football head coach. “Matter of fact, our quarterback is his nephew, so Vega vs. Clarendon is always a good matchup because they’re well coached. They’re going to play hard, our guys are going to play hard, so it’s going to be a fun game.”

The Broncos and Longhorns square off in Vega on Friday at 7 p.m.

