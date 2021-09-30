Viewers Choice Awards
Fall Into Christmas arts & crafts festival happening this weekend

The Fall Into Christmas arts & crafts festival is happening this weekend.
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUMAS, Texas (KFDA) - The Fall Into Christmas arts & crafts festival is happening this weekend.

On October 2 and 3, you can visit the Moore County Community Building at 16th and Maddox for the festival.

There will also be Dogie Day barbecue and drinks.

The event will be open from 10:30 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Saturday and from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday.

