Doctors: What to know about COVID-19 Pfizer booster shot

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The COVID-19 Pfizer booster shot is now approved by the FDA for certain populations.

According to the CDC, some populations “should” and some “may” get the booster shot.

Those aged 65 years and older and adults 50-64 years old with underlying medical conditions should get a booster

Those 18 years and older who reside in a long-term care setting should get a booster

Those aged 18-49 with underlying medical conditions may get a booster based on their individual benefits and risks

Those aged 18-64 at an increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission due to their occupational or institutional setting may get a booster based on their individual benefits and risks.

“The booster is eligible for those who have completed the Pfizer series meaning they got their first and second Pfizer shot they are eligible to get their third one,” said Aisha Jangda, district leader, CVS Health.

Some who have received the Moderna vaccine are already eligible for booster shots, but for those who received the Johnson & Johnson a decision has not yet been made on boosters.

Texas Tech Infectious Disease Specialist, Dr. Tarek Naguib says he believes the Moderna booster is close to being approved by the FDA and says J&J has made a booster that is under review by the FDA, but the need for it is still unknown.

“It seems that the immunity with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine all be it less than the other vaccines in the beginning, but actually it improves over time, so then the question is, so will you to have a booster for this,” said Dr. Naguib.

He says it is recommenced against to mix and match vaccines because there have been no trials that would show the immunity or side effects.

Doctors say the effects of the booster should not be any different than the initial dose.

“The booster shot is similar to the first and second shots, it is no different, if they’ve done well with the first and second, they’ll do fine with the third one, it didn’t show any complications or problems and as we know it would provide for a better immunity,” said Dr. Naguib.

CVS has announced they are offering the Pfizer booster shot at almost 500 of their locations in Texas.

Eligible individuals interested in receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster or their initial vaccine series can make an appointment at their website.

Amarillo’s Public Health Department says they have boosters available at the same locations of their regular vaccinations, which can be at found at their website.

