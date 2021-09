AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The cause of a fire at AC Insurance Agency in Amarillo is under investigation.

Crews responded to the fire around 2:15 p.m.

Firefighters arrived to an active fire at the front corner of the building.

The Fire Marshals Office is at the scene and waiting for the smoke to clear out before investigating the cause.

