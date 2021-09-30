Cooling Down, Bringing the Rain

An early morning cold front has set up for a gusty start to our Thursday, with northerly winds at 20 mph, with gusts over 40 at times. As we head into the afternoon, winds will eventually begin to die down. For most of the day, cloudy skies will be in place, along with the cooler air from the front, we may not even get out of the 60s today, with a high of only 69! Better yet, this afternoon going into Friday, we’re tracking solid chances for widespread rain, with the occasional rumble of thunder. As we sit right now, upwards of 2″ of rain will be possible by the end of the weekend.