Cool and wet Friday!

By Allan Gwyn
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The first areas of rain are moving up across the southern panhandle this evening and rain chances look pretty good overnight and into Friday. Our lows on Friday will stay in the mid 50s with light winds but cloudy skies and scattered showers throughout the day will keep highs in the 60s. We will start to warm up on Saturday with sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 70s and Sunday highs will climb back into the mid 70s.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

