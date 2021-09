AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Andrea’s Project, a campaign against drunk driving, will have a Halloween event this Saturday.

The ‘Be-A-Hero’ event takes place from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Thompson Park.

The event includes food trucks, guest speakers, a Halloween costume contest, free pumpkins and more.

