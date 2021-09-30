Viewers Choice Awards
Amarillo police: Man killed in shooting at apartment complex, suspect arrested

Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.(Source: Gray News)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 7:08 AM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police said a man died after a shooting at an apartment complex last night.

Officers were dispatched at 7:17 p.m. to the shooting at an apartment at 1550 Bell Street.

Police found a man who had been shot at the apartment.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, according to officials.

Detectives spoke to witnesses and identified a suspect.

20-year-old Dylan Mims was arrested at the scene and booked into the Potter County Detention Center on a charge of manslaughter.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

