Amarillo police: Man killed in shooting at apartment complex, suspect arrested
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police said a man died after a shooting at an apartment complex last night.
Officers were dispatched at 7:17 p.m. to the shooting at an apartment at 1550 Bell Street.
Police found a man who had been shot at the apartment.
The man was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, according to officials.
Detectives spoke to witnesses and identified a suspect.
20-year-old Dylan Mims was arrested at the scene and booked into the Potter County Detention Center on a charge of manslaughter.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
