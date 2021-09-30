Amarillo officials make agreement with Amarillo police for 3% raise

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo City Council makes a preliminary agreement with the Amarillo police officers association for officers to receive a three percent increase in wages that will continue for three years.

Amarillo City Manager Jared Miller, shares this is what the city needs to be competitive.

“We want to make sure that everyone understands we have a challenge with paying our police officers a competitive wage and this three year agreement is gonna do a great job of helping make our team more competitive,” said Miller.

For bringing in officers from outside departments, the city and police department modified the hiring process so that qualified applicants don’t start at bottom ranks.

“That’s the beauty of the meet and confer agreement it allows police officers and city management to get together and agree on mutually beneficial issues that help make our city safer,” said Martin Birkenfield, chief of the Amarillo Police Department.

To reward officers who stay, the agreement allows them to put unused vacation time as additional pay.

This plan may be contingent if voters approve a new tax rate in the November election.

If this tax rate election goes through it’ll help us just bump compensation up a little bit put in some benefits that are a little unique and draw people to police work which is what we really need to do,” said Sgt. Toby Hudson, president of the Amarillo Police Officers Association.

If the plan does not pass, the city will still increase police officer wages by two percent.

