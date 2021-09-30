Amarillo High prepared to stop the Monterey run game, Tascosa efficiency remains consistent leading up to Lubbock High

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Sandies and Tascosa Rebels are both (4-1) after their first District 2-5A DI game. This Thursday the Sandies host Lubbock Monterey and the Rebels travel to Lubbock High.

Amarillo High beat the Plainsmen (3-2) the past three seasons, and it’s hard to ignore the Sandies’ overall consistence the past three weeks. The Sandies offense has scored 30 or more points against quality opponents and their defense has forced turnovers, but now Amarillo High has to find a way to slow down Monterey’s run game led by Trent White.

”He falls forward for extra yards. He’s got a big offensive line that’s blocking for him well and doing things well for him,” said Chad Dunnam, Amarillo High football head coach. “He’s going to be a tough one to stop. It’s going to take everything we’ve got. We’re going to have to get more than one body to the ball. We’re going to have to multiple bodies to the ball in order to stop the guy.”

The Sandies and Plainsmen kickoff on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Dick Bivins Stadium. The game will be live streamed on NewsChannel10.com and TPSN.

The No. 7 ranked Tascosa Rebels are on the road in Lubbock against the Lubbock High Westerners (1-4). Lubbock High has put together solid offensive drives, but they’ve been struggling to finish the job. Meanwhile, Tascosa has been very efficient through all five weeks, scoring over 40 points per game. Head Coach Ken Plunk shared his report on the first half of the season.

”We’re pretty efficient on drives in terms of we don’t have a lot of punts, very few turnovers and things like that. I think they’re executing well,” said Ken Plunk, Tascosa football head coach. “We have some explosive players. There’s really a lot of things we need to get better at, but I think it’s a good first half of the season.”

Tascosa travels to Lubbock on Thursday. Kickoff against the Lubbock High Westerners is set for 7 p.m. at Lowery Field.

