Amarillo diners can give back through Dine United this October

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Throughout the month of October, those eating at a number of area restaurants have the chance to generate support for the United Way.

Dine United is a community-wide effort among restaurants to raise funds for the Untied Way’s local effort.

During Dine United, restaurants donate a portion of their proceeds to the United Way annual campaign.

Participating restaurants and dates:

Pizza Nomad - Participating all month. Ask for the Pork Party Pie and mention United Way.

Walk On’s - October 5

Feldman’s Wrong Way Diner - 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Ocotber 11

Sonic - All Locations on October 14

Bubba’s 33 - 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. October 18

Red Robin - 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. October 21

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s - Hometown Happy Hour Event from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. $10 all you can eat buffet.

La Fiesta Grande - both locations from 5:00 pm-10:00 pm October 28

