Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Amarillo diners can give back through Dine United this October

The United Way of Amarillo and Canyon and NewsChannel 10 are hosting a virtual telethon on...
The United Way of Amarillo and Canyon and NewsChannel 10 are hosting a virtual telethon on Thursday, May 14, to raise money for area nonprofits.(United Way of Amarillo & Canyon)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Throughout the month of October, those eating at a number of area restaurants have the chance to generate support for the United Way.

Dine United is a community-wide effort among restaurants to raise funds for the Untied Way’s local effort.

During Dine United, restaurants donate a portion of their proceeds to the United Way annual campaign.

Participating restaurants and dates:

Pizza Nomad - Participating all month. Ask for the Pork Party Pie and mention United Way.

Walk On’s - October 5

Feldman’s Wrong Way Diner - 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Ocotber 11

Sonic - All Locations on October 14

Bubba’s 33 - 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. October 18

Red Robin - 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. October 21

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s - Hometown Happy Hour Event from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. $10 all you can eat buffet.

La Fiesta Grande - both locations from 5:00 pm-10:00 pm October 28

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo Police Department Violent Crimes Detectives released video of what is believed to be...
Amarillo police ‘continuing to work around the clock’ as they answer questions about recent shootings
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Amarillo police release video of possible suspect in series of shootings
Drew Don Hugg
Jury sentences Dumas man to 10 years in prison for meth possession
Daniel Adam Garcia
Man wanted in Randall County for assaulting family member
Xcel Energy upgrades power grid between Canyon and Hereford
Xcel Energy to hire 100 employees with remote work options

Latest News

WTAMU Homecoming 2021
WT Homecoming Roaring ‘20′s themed festivities starting this weekend
Be-A-Hero
Andrea’s Project Halloween event to take place Saturday
P.E.T.S. Clinic of Amarillo will offer free vaccinations for a limited time.
P.E.T.S. Clinic of Amarillo to offer free vaccinations for limited time
The Amarillo Botanical Gardens will host Pumpkinfest this weekend.
Amarillo Botanical Gardens hosting Pumpkinfest this weekend