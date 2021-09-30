Amarillo Botanical Gardens hosting Pumpkinfest this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Botanical Gardens will host Pumpkinfest this weekend.

The outdoor event is back for its 10th year on October 2 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

You can enjoy carnival games, face painting, educational experiences, pumpkin painting and more.

Take a stroll through the new gourd tunnel, check out the largest display of pumpkins in Amarillo or stop by the vendor booths and pick up snacks.

Admission is $10 at the gate and will include a pumpkin and pizza lunch.

