Amarillo Botanical Gardens hosting Pumpkinfest this weekend
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Botanical Gardens will host Pumpkinfest this weekend.
The outdoor event is back for its 10th year on October 2 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
You can enjoy carnival games, face painting, educational experiences, pumpkin painting and more.
Take a stroll through the new gourd tunnel, check out the largest display of pumpkins in Amarillo or stop by the vendor booths and pick up snacks.
Admission is $10 at the gate and will include a pumpkin and pizza lunch.
