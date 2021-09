AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 20th Annual Buddy Walk for down syndrome will be happening this weekend.

Those who are looking to attend will be able to do so on Saturday, starting at Sam Houston Park at 9:00 a.m.

The walk should last until 1:00 p.m.

The Buddy Walk is a program by the Panhandle Down Syndrome Guild.

