TxDOT launches its ‘Be Safe. Drive Smart’ campaign this Friday

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT its Pedestrian Safety Campaign this Friday as October is National Pedestrian Safety Month.

TxDOT asks drivers and pedestrians to remain alert and watch out for one another, especially as Texas residents are out on foot to exercise, run errands, walk the dog, or access public transportation.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, pedestrian deaths account for one in five of all traffic fatalities.

“In 2020, there were 4,852 traffic crashes involving pedestrians in Texas, resulting in 731 fatalities and 1,211 serious injuries. From 2016 to 2020, pedestrian fatalities resulting from traffic crashes increased 5 percent,” said Texas Department of Transportation.

TxDOT launches this campaign to help reduce injuries and fatalities on area roadways.

