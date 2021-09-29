Viewers Choice Awards
Storybridge Live to feature children’s storybook characters at Hodgetown

(Source: Storybridge)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The inaugural Storybridge Live will premier at Hodgetown Friday.

Ten beloved story book characters will be downtown to sign autographs, pose for photos and interact with young readers.

The event will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Hodgetown.

Tickets are $5 per person for all ages and are available online.

The first 200 children in the gate with receive a free book.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

