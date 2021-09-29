Viewers Choice Awards
Ogallala Commons hosting Coming Together Around the Water Table in Hereford

The Ogallala Commons is hosting a daylong session with real world techniques to cope with the declining water levels and drought and is taking registrations now.(Ogallala Commons)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Ogallala Commons is hosting a daylong session with real world techniques to cope with the declining water levels and drought and is taking registrations now.

At the Coming Together Around the Water Table event in Hereford, speakers of international, national, state and regional prominence will discuss during the event to be held on Oct. 27, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Hereford Civic Center.

The Hereford event will conclude over a month of Regenerate 2021 field days being hosted by a collaboration of Holistic Management International, the Quivira Coalition and the American Grassfed Association.

The advanced registration for the Hereford session, priced at $50 including lunch is available by calling Quivira Coalition office at (505) 820-2544 or via email at conference@quivracoalition.org.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

