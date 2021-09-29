Man wanted in Randall County for assaulting family member
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 6:18 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for felony assault of a family or household member by choking.
Officials identified the man as Daniel Adam Garcia.
Anyone with information on his location can call RCSO at 806-468-5800.
For the chance of a cash reward, anonymous tips can also be submitted to Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.
