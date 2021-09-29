Viewers Choice Awards
Jury sentences Dumas man to 10 years in prison for meth possession

Drew Don Hugg
Drew Don Hugg(69th DA Office)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A jury in Moore County sentenced a man to 10 years in prison for possession of meth.

After evidence was presented, the jury deliberated for less than 30 minutes before finding Drew Don Hugg, of Dumas, guilty.

During the punishment phase, the 69th DA said the state introduced evidence of Hugg’s previous convictions.

The punishment range for the possession offense was increased based on his prior convictions.

Hugg received the maximum sentence, which is 10 years, for the offense.

