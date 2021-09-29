Hereford Senior Center receives funds to help elders in the community

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Hereford Senior Center received a grant worth $99,000 from the Harrington Foundation and they want to use the funds to provide more meals to seniors in the area.

They serve 150 to 200 people on a regular day in the home delivery program and inside their center.

Before receiving these funds, the center had to have a waiting list to serve seniors in their home delivery program, but they don’t have do wait any more.

“So, if somebody is in need and needs our services we can go ahead and start right away,” said Lyn Rayburn, executive director of the Hereford Senior Center. “Always in the past we’ve had a certain number we can do and then they just had to wait to see if we had an opening.”

The center’s goal is to increase participation by half in both programs to help the seniors socialize and stay well fed.

For seniors who want to reduce the chance of getting COVID-19, the center has a drive thru to keep people safe.

Matt Morgan with the Amarillo Area Foundation helped them get these funds and says that part of the money will go to marketing to help them in the long run.

“Those organizations, those small ones are so concerned running those day to day operations that the thought of trying to plan for the future or trying to set up something long term is not something they have the luxury of spending money on,” said Morgan.

The center is expected to receive these funds by the end of the week and immediately begin helping more seniors in the area.

