FirstBank Southwest Tower shows exclusive new look inside the apartments

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Now that the new apartments in the Firstbank Southwest Towers are complete, Amarillo is another step closer to growing the downtown living.

These apartments are set to make a difference since adding residential units is a core goal for redeveloping downtown Amarillo.

Some other places available downtown to live include the Vineyard Manor, the Fillmore lofts, the Firestone Amarillo, as well as the Double R Lofts Amarillo.

Center City of Amarillo is hopeful that these apartments are going to have the same success as those living options.

“In 2008, one of our main goals was to make downtown a place to live, work, play, learn and worship. One box we still want to check is getting more people to live downtown. This year Center City and all of our partners, the tax increment reinvestment zone, city of Amarillo, we are all working to get more places to live downtown and it’s so exciting. These apartments are going to be an eye on the sky. The view is amazing,” said Beth Duke, executive director, Center City of Amarillo, Inc.

Residents will have access to a gym, covered parking, room service if a member of the Amarillo Club and soon to come there will be a pet relief area for dogs in apartments.

“I actually have a handful of people who have taken advantage of the good housing market right now, sold their home, and they’re renting an apartment for a year while the market corrects, where they build another home and just see what happens. So, it’s been an interesting mix so far,” said Aaron Emerson, leasing agent for the building and owner/broker at Gaut Whittenburg Emerson.

Eight out of the 14 apartments have been leased out with people living in them.

New residents who are not already moved in will be able to start moving in on November 1.

“Downtown living is one of the significant catalysts that the city has been trying to put together for years and years. Our hope is that other buildings see how this turned out, how quickly we’re leasing them up and our hope is that they decide to do the same thing. A few floors here and there will make a difference overtime. We’re even considering doing another floor of apartments ourselves,” said Emerson.

You can find renderings and models of the layout here, there you can also find more information about the apartments like cost, features and more.

Emerson suggests contacting Gaut, Whittenburg, Emerson Commercial Real Estate for more information.

