Eagerly Awaiting a Front

While we have a quiet Wednesday on deck for us today, things are set to change in a big way come Thursday! For today, expect sunny skies all day long, highs in the mid to upper 80s, winds out of the southwest at 5-10 mph, with overnight lows dipping into the mid-50s. Now going into Thursday morning, a cold front is set to push through the region, bringing strong winds, and a layer of cloud cover with it, dropping highs for the rest of the week down into the 60s and 70s. An incoming low pressure will meet said front, and spur on some rain chances for Thursday, but by Friday, the entire region is likely to see soaking rains!