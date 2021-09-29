Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Eagerly Awaiting a Front

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

While we have a quiet Wednesday on deck for us today, things are set to change in a big way come Thursday! For today, expect sunny skies all day long, highs in the mid to upper 80s, winds out of the southwest at 5-10 mph, with overnight lows dipping into the mid-50s. Now going into Thursday morning, a cold front is set to push through the region, bringing strong winds, and a layer of cloud cover with it, dropping highs for the rest of the week down into the 60s and 70s. An incoming low pressure will meet said front, and spur on some rain chances for Thursday, but by Friday, the entire region is likely to see soaking rains!

Most Read

Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Amarillo police release video of possible suspect in series of shootings
A marijuana farm.
New medical marijuana expansion law in effect in Amarillo, some doctors have concerns
Xcel Energy upgrades power grid between Canyon and Hereford
Xcel Energy to hire 100 employees with remote work options
Police lights by night
‘We will continue to cooperate’: Attorney shares info of teen clients involvement of hit-and-run in Clovis
Three alleged drug traffickers including a local president of the Bandidos motorcycle gang,...
3 men face federal charges for alleged drug trafficking in Pampa

Latest News

Cool down coming!
News and weather on-demand
Doppler Dave Tracks Our Next Cold Front
KFDA
KFDA Noon Weather 9/28
Shelden Web Graphic
Shaking things up!