Cenikor receives $15,000 donation to help those with substance use disorders

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Pattilou Dawkins, owner of Wolflin Mortgage Company, presented a donation of $15,000 to Cenikor to help those with substance use disorders.

“We at Cenikor are thankful for the generous contribution from Ms. Dawkins,” said Bill Bailey, President and CEO of Cenikor. “This donation and the long-time support from Ms. Dawkins will help provide the necessary addiction treatment services that Cenikor offers to help the residents of Amarillo overcome substance and alcohol addiction.”

The facility has grown from serving 82 residents per year to serving 428 people last year. Cenikor offers program that include detoxification, short-term residential, sober living, outpatient services and recovery support treatment for all adults .

For youth, it provides outpatient services and prevention services, including an educational program to improve overall health and wellness through presentations and fun, interactive activities.

“Ms. Dawkins and other generous donors are the reason we have added services and are able to see our neighbors recover,” added Bailey.

