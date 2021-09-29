Viewers Choice Awards
City of Canyon to accept questions during downtown master plan open house

(kfda)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Canyon will host an open house to receive input from the community on the Downtown Master Plan Thursday.

The plan is currently under formation, and the city said the aim of the plan is to capture the community’s vision for Downtown Canyon.

Afterwards, the City Commission and other decision makers will use the plan to inform decisions on development and preservation of downtown.

“The Downtown Master Plan committee has been working with our consultants for the past several months,” stated Jon Behrens, Canyon Assistant City Manager. “This Open House will provide Canyon Residents with the opportunity to take a look at some of these ideas and provide their input.”

The event will be 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Canyon Area Library.

Residents can access project updates and previous meeting materials here.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

