Amarillo police ‘continuing to work around the clock’ as they answer questions about recent shootings

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department Violent Crimes Detectives released video of what is believed to be the suspect vehicle in the shooting cases from September 6.

These recent incidents all remain under investigation and APD says there has been no leads or motives determined.

They hope putting this footage out to the public, will help lead to some answers.

“We received some footage from the violent crimes unit today, that we were able to put out to the public, it was something they have had been looking into, with no further leads to go off of they thought we’re going to put this out and hopefully we can get something in that can lead to a suspect,” said Cpl. Jeb Hilton, public information officer, APD.

The footage was gathered from various places such as, red light camera, residences and business around the areas of where the incidents occurred.

With other shootings that have happened recently, APD says the five from September 6, are the only ones they can connect to each other with video of the same suspect vehicle.

As the investigation continues, APD says they are continuing to work around the clock to solve this case and wants the community to know they have not stopped looking for a suspect.

“We’ve had extra officers on patrols, we’ve had specialized units going out looking for this suspect, we’ve had extra detectives coming in investigating this case, a lot of people have done a lot of extra to try and get this case to an end and its something we’re hoping to do quickly,” said Hilton.

47th District Attorney, Randall Sims says in his 37 years of being a prosecutor he has never seen something like this happen.

“I never thought we would see what I would call a legitimate drive by shooting happen, never thought that would come to our town,” said Sims.

He said it is hard to say what kind of charges a suspect may be facing if they are caught without having all of the facts, but says there should be at least some form of a weapons charge more than likely.

“There’s even a good chance that they’ll find something and they’ll come to us to ask for a warrant on somebody that we still haven’t got all the file, but we’ve got key pieces that shows that’s who it is, so because we’re going to want whoever is doing it, they’re going to need to get them in custody as soon as possible, that’s our take on it,” said Sims.

APD is continuing to ask anyone with information that may help these cases to call the APD Violent Crimes Unit at 378-9438 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.

Tips can also be given anonymously online or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app.

Footage of the incidents can be found below.

