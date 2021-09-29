Amarillo High wins rivalry over Tascosa 3-1

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - District play is finally underway for many volleyball teams, and the Amarillo High Sandies improved to (2-0) in District 3-5A after topping Tascosa in a tough four sets (16-25, 25-16, 25-22 and 25-22). Currie Marusak tallied 22 kills, 14 digs and 3 blocks for the Lady Sandies. Brielle Worley was right behind with 18 kills and 3 aces. Junior Jo Moffitt added 43 assists. Other notable stats include Danae Lopez’s 3 aces, Gracie Williams 12 digs, Elle Krusa’s 3 blocks and Addison McLain’s 3 blocks.

No. 2-ranked Hereford topped Dumas 3-0 in a District 4-4A duel (25-17, 25-17 and 25-10). Taytum Stow led the Lady Whitefaces with 18 kills, 3 aces and 6 blocks. On defense, Miranda Acosta tallied 25 digs, Bonnie Vallejo contributed 22 and Micah Palacios dug up 17. Hereford improves to (34-2) on the season.

Bushland shutout Tulia 3-0 (25-7, 25-7 and 25-9). Logan Culpepper contributed 14 assists, 3 aces and 8 digs. Jaycee Adams tallied 11 digs and 2 aces. Kayla Neie led the hitters with 8 kills and 6 aces.

