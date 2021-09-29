Viewers Choice Awards
Amarillo College recieves $4.8 million grant to enhance STEM career pathways

Amarillo College has been awarded a five-year grant by the U.S. Department of Education...
Amarillo College has been awarded a five-year grant by the U.S. Department of Education totaling $4,783,323 to develop a work-based learning system and enhance transfer readiness for students pursuing careers in STEM fields.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College has been awarded a five-year grant by the U.S. Department of Education totaling $4,783,323 to develop a work-based learning system and enhance transfer readiness for students pursuing careers in STEM fields.

The STEM grant positions the college to cultivate initiatives that enhance academic and apprenticeship models for students on STEM career pathways.

Stem stands for science, technology, engineering, and math; and only colleges and universities officially designated as Hispanic-serving – those whose academic enrollment is at least 25 percent Hispanic – qualify to receive grants of this nature. AC’s Hispanic enrollment stands at approximately 44 percent.

“This presents an exciting opportunity for our students in the STEM fields,” said Dr. Tamara Clunis, vice president of academic affairs. “One goal of our strategic plan is to ensure that 90 percent of our students receive an apprenticeship-type experience, and this grant will help us accomplish that in the STEM fields.”

