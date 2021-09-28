Viewers Choice Awards
Xcel Energy to hire 100 employees with remote work options

By Bailie Myers
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Xcel Energy said they are hiring up to 100 customer service agents with the option to work remotely.

The company said the jobs come with “generous pay” and benefits.

Xcel Energy offers training for new employees and have boosted their starting pay by more than 20%.

The hourly wage is $14 to $17.

“Our customer care agents are critical frontline workers for Xcel Energy,” said Chris Cardenas, vice president of customer care. “We provide training and offer opportunities for employees to grow their careers in other areas of the company, if they choose to.”

Xcel said some of the positions are located outside of Texas and New Mexico, but the bulk of the hiring will take place across the Texas-New Mexico service area.

