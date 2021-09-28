Viewers Choice Awards
WT hosting presentation of History of Friendship in the American West

Center for the Study of the American West
Center for the Study of the American West
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M will be hosting presentation of Historian Stephen Aron as he gives an insight into the American West at the upcoming event.

Aron will be speaking at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, in Legacy Hall in the Jack B. Kelley Student Center and on Zoom.

His discussion is part of the Center for the Study of the American West’s Garry L. Nall Lecture in Western Studies and the West Texas A&M University Distinguished Lecture Series.

The presentation will be about “Peace and Friendship: An Alternative History of the American West,” will give attendees a tour through the American frontiers, from the American Revolution to the 1880′s and from the Appalachians to the Pacific.

Aron also will give a student-focused presentation on professional issues and leadership at 3:00 p.m. Sept. 30 in the Maroon Room in the JBK Center.

