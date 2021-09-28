‘We will continue to cooperate’: Attorney shares info of teen clients involvement of hit-and-run in Clovis

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The Clovis police continue to investigate the death of 68-year-old Martha Castillo after a hit and run on August 29.

According to The Eastern New Mexico News, the driver of the vehicle involved in the deadly crash has been identified as a 16-year-old boy.

The attorney who is representing the teen said his client never saw what he hit and that he returned to the scene ‘within a very few minutes.’

According to the teens attorney, he stopped his vehicle moments after the collision, inspected the pickup to see if he could determine what happened, then returned to the scene of the accident where police told him to leave the area.

The teen said an ambulance and a police officer were on the scene when he returned.

“I pulled up to the officer, he came to my window, and before I said anything he said ‘What are you doing here? I could give you 10 tickets, get out of here now,’” said the 16-year-old.

The attorney said, “He was scared and he went home. He thought he might have hit an animal. He wasn’t sure what he hit. This all happened within a very few minutes.”

Today the Clovis Police Chief confirmed that the boy did return to the scene and talked briefly with the officer. “But he didn’t tell (the officer) ‘I am part of this,’” said the Chief.

No charges have been filed in connection with the death.

The attorney said his client went home, waited for his father to come home, then his father called police to report everything his son told him.

“Police knew within an hour that my client may have been involved in this terrible accident,” said the attorney. “That’s how they identified the driver and the vehicle.”

Two days after the incident, police issued a news release saying the vehicle and driver involved in the incident had been identified.

A District Attorney has been asking the Clovis Chief for information about the case to “make the final decision” on whether criminal charges will be filed.

The District Attorney said the Chief has told her he will be turning it over when the (investigation) is complete.

52-year-old Brenda Lindebak, one of Castillo’s nieces, said family members have repeatedly asked police for updates on the investigation.

The Chief of police said he expects the investigation to be completed soon, but that each case is different.

“Some investigations, we have all the information right away. Some don’t. Every incident is different,” said the Chief.

The teens attorney said the 16-year-old was with his girlfriend when the accident happened.

“He picked her up at her house; they were driving on Thornton and then hit something. He didn’t know what it was, thought it could have been an animal. He saw no human being. It was on the right-hand (passenger) side of the vehicle. The girlfriend said she saw a brown blur,” said the attorney.

“He turned on the next street, which I think was Manana,” the attorney continued. “He and his girlfriend got out, got on their knees, looked under the vehicle, noticed a headlight was kind of sticking out to the right. He hit it a couple of times to point it straight again. They talked about it. He thought it was an animal, but wasn’t sure. They said, ‘Let’s go back.’”

“We have totally cooperated with police,” he said. “We will continue to cooperate.”

