Shaking things up!

After spotty showers Monday, we’re likely to see sunny skies for most of the region today, with the far east seeing spotty chances at best for rain. Slightly drier winds out of the southwest at 15-20 mph today will keep us clear and warm, with highs in the upper-80s. This afternoon going into this evening, there is a small possibility for isolated thunderstorms in the east panhandles. Wednesday looks to be mostly sunny as well. Now, going into Thursday and beyond, a cold front will drop our temperatures and perhaps bring widespread rain to the region come Friday. It’s still a hard to predict system, so we’ll keep a close eye on it.