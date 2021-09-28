Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Shaking things up!

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 4:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After spotty showers Monday, we’re likely to see sunny skies for most of the region today, with the far east seeing spotty chances at best for rain. Slightly drier winds out of the southwest at 15-20 mph today will keep us clear and warm, with highs in the upper-80s. This afternoon going into this evening, there is a small possibility for isolated thunderstorms in the east panhandles. Wednesday looks to be mostly sunny as well. Now, going into Thursday and beyond, a cold front will drop our temperatures and perhaps bring widespread rain to the region come Friday. It’s still a hard to predict system, so we’ll keep a close eye on it.

Most Read

Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Amarillo police investigate drive-by shooting at North Heights home
Three alleged drug traffickers including a local president of the Bandidos motorcycle gang,...
3 men face federal charges for alleged drug trafficking in Pampa
The Amarillo police are warning residents of a new scam where someone is reporting to be the...
Amarillo police: Scammers claim to be reporting as City of Amarillo Public Health Department member
Police lights by night
‘We will continue to cooperate’: Attorney shares info of teen clients involvement of hit-and-run in Clovis
The Belen Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating Italy Hernandez, a...
Amber Alert issued for missing New Mexico toddler, father wanted for stabbing

Latest News

Active pattern ahead!
Active pattern ahead!
Active pattern ahead!
Monday Outlook with Shelden 9/27
Monday Outlook with Shelden 9/27
Shelden Web Graphic
Will it or won’t it?