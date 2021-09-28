Viewers Choice Awards
San Jacinto Arts Project premier event Thursday

A submission for The San Jacinto Arts Project on Route 66
A submission for The San Jacinto Arts Project on Route 66(San Jacinto Arts Project on Route 66)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The San Jacinto Arts Project on Route 66 will open Thursday night.

Organizers say the project features entries inspired by the history of Amarillo.

The premier begins at 6:45 a.m. at The Rockin’ OT, located at 3100 SW 6th Avenue.

This is the third neighborhood arts show in a series, following the North Heights and Barrio Arts Projects.

All art at the show will be fore sale, with some of the proceeds benefiting the San Jacinto Neighborhood Association.

Artworks is judged and artists could win some of the more than $3,000 being awarded.

The art show will remain open through Saturday, October 2.

