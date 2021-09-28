Viewers Choice Awards
Panhandle Down Syndrome Guild asks for Buddy Walk auction items

Funds will go toward research and education benefiting those with the condition/Source:...
By Bailie Myers
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 20th annual Buddy Walk for autism awareness will take place Saturday, and organizers are asking for silent auction items to help raise funds.

The online auction is taking place now, and features prizes such as a fishing trip to Lake Meredith and an AKC Standard Poodle.

To donate an item for the silent auction, email panhandledsg@yahoo.com.

This year's Buddy Walk is our 20th, and is shaping up to be the best ever. The shirts are festive and celebrate our...

Posted by Panhandle Down Syndrome Guild on Sunday, September 26, 2021

