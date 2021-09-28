Panhandle Down Syndrome Guild asks for Buddy Walk auction items
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 20th annual Buddy Walk for autism awareness will take place Saturday, and organizers are asking for silent auction items to help raise funds.
The online auction is taking place now, and features prizes such as a fishing trip to Lake Meredith and an AKC Standard Poodle.
To donate an item for the silent auction, email panhandledsg@yahoo.com.
