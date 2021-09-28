Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

New medical marijuana expansion law in effect in Amarillo, some doctors have concerns

A marijuana farm.
A marijuana farm.(WCTV)
By Taylor Mitchell
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Certain Texans are now eligible to be prescribed to medical marijuana.

The new medical marijuana expansion law is now in effect in our area.

This will allow more people in Amarillo to use it because before the bill was passed, the restrictions on the law earlier were very strict on which patients could use the drug.

“That’s defiantly easing the lives of patients with cancer, with pain, with PTSD and easing the lives for physicians who treat the pain [for patients] who have terminal illness,” said Tarek Naguib, M.D., regional chair of Internal Medicine, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.

Medical marijuana will now be available for people like veterans who suffer from PTSD, all cancer patients, and people with other medical conditions like epilepsy and autism.

“We were thrilled to see that the law makers in Austin, finally recognized that a person should not have to be dying from cancer in order to access cannibas to beat cancer,” said Heather Fazio, director of Texans for Responsible Marijuana Policy.

Texas Tech doctors have concerns since the drug has limited research.

“Any drug that you use you want to know the dose that you give and you want to know the blood level that is achieved from that dose. Right now, this is not known because the drug has been forbidden from research,” said Naguib.

The new law restricts which physicians qualify to prescribe the cannibas.

It also raises the dosage limit of THC from .5 percent to 1 percent.

“We’re grateful to see law makers move forward with expanding the Compassionate Use Program, but we still see so many patients left behind. Those who would benefit from higher levels of THC for example. Dosing is currently restricted. I think for many patients living with debilitating medical conditions, access to medical cannibas can be life changing,” said Fazio.

Since Texas lawmakers only meet every two years, legislators will not consider further revisions to the program until 2023.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the victims found after a dumpster fire in Fort Worth, Texas has been “tentatively...
3 dismembered bodies, including of a child, found in dumpster fire in Texas
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Amarillo police investigate drive-by shooting at North Heights home
The Amarillo police are warning residents of a new scam where someone is reporting to be the...
Amarillo police: Scammers claim to be reporting as City of Amarillo Public Health Department member
KFDA News at Six
Free dental work in Amarillo is being offered during Full Smile Foundation Days
The Belen Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating Italy Hernandez, a...
Amber Alert issued for missing New Mexico toddler, father wanted for stabbing

Latest News

One of Amarillo’s newest art events is back and is bringing new art to Downtown Amarillo.
Mural festival brings in new public art to downtown Amarillo
YES
VIDEO: Texas inmates soon receiving computer tablets to help with rehabilitation and reintegration
Police lights by night
‘We will continue to cooperate’: Attorney shares info of teen clients involvement of hit-and-run in Clovis
Active pattern ahead!
Active pattern ahead!