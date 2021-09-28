New medical marijuana expansion law in effect in Amarillo, some doctors have concerns

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Certain Texans are now eligible to be prescribed to medical marijuana.

The new medical marijuana expansion law is now in effect in our area.

This will allow more people in Amarillo to use it because before the bill was passed, the restrictions on the law earlier were very strict on which patients could use the drug.

“That’s defiantly easing the lives of patients with cancer, with pain, with PTSD and easing the lives for physicians who treat the pain [for patients] who have terminal illness,” said Tarek Naguib, M.D., regional chair of Internal Medicine, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.

Medical marijuana will now be available for people like veterans who suffer from PTSD, all cancer patients, and people with other medical conditions like epilepsy and autism.

“We were thrilled to see that the law makers in Austin, finally recognized that a person should not have to be dying from cancer in order to access cannibas to beat cancer,” said Heather Fazio, director of Texans for Responsible Marijuana Policy.

Texas Tech doctors have concerns since the drug has limited research.

“Any drug that you use you want to know the dose that you give and you want to know the blood level that is achieved from that dose. Right now, this is not known because the drug has been forbidden from research,” said Naguib.

The new law restricts which physicians qualify to prescribe the cannibas.

It also raises the dosage limit of THC from .5 percent to 1 percent.

“We’re grateful to see law makers move forward with expanding the Compassionate Use Program, but we still see so many patients left behind. Those who would benefit from higher levels of THC for example. Dosing is currently restricted. I think for many patients living with debilitating medical conditions, access to medical cannibas can be life changing,” said Fazio.

Since Texas lawmakers only meet every two years, legislators will not consider further revisions to the program until 2023.

