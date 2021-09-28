Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Keep Amarillo Clean asking for volunteers for Woodlands area clean up this week

The city of Amarillo Clean Up
The city of Amarillo Clean Up(Source: The City of Amarillo)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Keep Amarillo Clean is asking for volunteers to work in the Woodlands this week.

A three day event to clean up Amarillo will be happening this week.

The cleanup event will start at 5:30 p.m. and run until 7:00 p.m. on both Thursday and Friday.

Then on Saturday it will run from 9 a.m. until 11:00 in the morning.

Helpers will clean up the woodlands neighborhood around the Woodlands Elementary School.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Amarillo police release video of possible suspect in series of shootings
A marijuana farm.
New medical marijuana expansion law in effect in Amarillo, some doctors have concerns
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Amarillo police investigate drive-by shooting at North Heights home
Three alleged drug traffickers including a local president of the Bandidos motorcycle gang,...
3 men face federal charges for alleged drug trafficking in Pampa
Police lights by night
‘We will continue to cooperate’: Attorney shares info of teen clients involvement of hit-and-run in Clovis

Latest News

(Source: KOLD News 13)
Biden administration to publish new rule reinstating DACA after court loss
KFDA News at Six
Food shelters in Amarillo experiencing an increase in demand for sending meals
The New Mexico Republican Party is moving their three-day convention this weekend to Amarillo,...
City of Amarillo introduces new rehabilitation hospital after votes finalized
Center for the Study of the American West
WT hosting presentation of History of Friendship in the American West