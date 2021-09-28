Keep Amarillo Clean asking for volunteers for Woodlands area clean up this week
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Keep Amarillo Clean is asking for volunteers to work in the Woodlands this week.
A three day event to clean up Amarillo will be happening this week.
The cleanup event will start at 5:30 p.m. and run until 7:00 p.m. on both Thursday and Friday.
Then on Saturday it will run from 9 a.m. until 11:00 in the morning.
Helpers will clean up the woodlands neighborhood around the Woodlands Elementary School.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.