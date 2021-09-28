Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Hurricane Sam swirling over Atlantic with Category 4 winds

The Miami-based National Hurricane Center said Hurricane Sam's top sustained winds rose again...
The Miami-based National Hurricane Center said Hurricane Sam's top sustained winds rose again to 130 mph, making it a Category 4 hurricane.(National Hurricane Center)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Sam strengthened again to a powerful Category 4 storm on Tuesday, centered well offshore in the Atlantic Ocean but still capable of sending dangerous swells and rip currents later this week to the Bahamas, Bermuda and eventually the northeastern U.S. coast.

Sam is located about 610 miles (980 kilometers) east of the northern Leeward Islands and is traveling northwest at 9 mph (14 kph), the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in a morning advisory. Hurricane-force winds were extending outward 40 miles (65 kilometers) from its center.

Its maximum sustained winds rose again to 130 mph (215 kph), making it a Category 4 hurricane. No coastal watches or warnings were in effect, and forecasters expected it to remain a major hurricane through late this week as it turns northward on a track that would keep its center well offshore.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Amarillo police investigate drive-by shooting at North Heights home
Three alleged drug traffickers including a local president of the Bandidos motorcycle gang,...
3 men face federal charges for alleged drug trafficking in Pampa
Police lights by night
‘We will continue to cooperate’: Attorney shares info of teen clients involvement of hit-and-run in Clovis
The Amarillo police are warning residents of a new scam where someone is reporting to be the...
Amarillo police: Scammers claim to be reporting as City of Amarillo Public Health Department member
The Belen Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating Italy Hernandez, a...
Amber Alert issued for missing New Mexico toddler, father wanted for stabbing

Latest News

Pfizer said it plans to ask for authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11.
Pfizer submits data on children’s COVID-19 vaccine
In this Sept. 14, 2021 photo, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to...
GOP blocks bill to fund government
People watch a TV showing a file image of a North Korean missile launch during a news program...
North Korea launches missile as diplomat decries US policy
The explosion happened at Westlake Chemical’s Petro Complex 2 Unit on La. 108, according to...
5 injured in explosion at chemical plant in Louisiana