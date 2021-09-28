Viewers Choice Awards
Gruver senior Colton Millsap named GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week

Millsap holds a 92.29 GPA
By Larissa Liska
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GRUVER, Texas (KFDA) - This week’s FirstBank Southwest GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week is thankful for the community support he was given at an early age. Meet Gruver senior Colton Millsap.

Millsap is a leader for the Gruver Greyhounds. He’s contributed 12 receptions for 200 yards and two touchdowns plus 6 rushing attempts for 72 yards and two more touchdowns in four games.

“I always wanted to be a Gruver Greyhound and play Friday night,” said Millsap. “It’s big time.”

The senior holds a 92.29 GPA and is a four-sport athlete, but his biggest accomplishment is joining Big Brothers Big Sisters, an organization that helped him through tough times..

“My mom always wanted to get custody of me, so I was kind of in the court system a little bit,” said Millsap. “They put me in the Big Brothers Big Sisters, so I had a high school person. They just came and ate lunch with me, played with me, so I just wanted to go back and kind of give back since that’s what I got as a kid.”

Millsap is thankful for his Aunt Carla Jones who’s played a major role in his life, and his dad who’s a big supporter of the Greyhounds.

“I’ve lived with her for 17 years ever since I was three weeks old, so she’s been my rock,” said Millsap. “It’s been great.”

“Colton’s dad holds a tunnel and hauls it to every game,” said Lee Brandon, Gruver football head coach. “You know, it’s everybody.”

Despite the obstacles, the Gruver community helped Millsap succeed.

“It’s a great atmosphere. I just love it,” said Millsap. “Great coaching staff. They’re always pushing us to be greater.”

“Colton is kind of a great little spotlight of what Gruver is. You know it’s a kid that has worked his butt off and has gotten better every year,” said Brandon. “He’s a four-sport athlete. It personifies what we want all of our kids to do.”

Congratulations to Colton Millsap on being nominated as a FirstBank Southwest NewsChannel10 GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week. To nominate a senior, go to https://www.newschannel10.com/sports/goat/.

