Food shelters in Amarillo experiencing an increase in demand for sending meals

By Earl Stoudemire
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Snak Pak 4 Kids has been sending out over 4500 meals each week for the month of September and it’s more than what they usually send.

“This year versus last year or even 2019 we’re doing 37 percent more Snak Paks right now than we did exactly this time last year or in 2019,” said Dyron Howell, Founder of Snak Pak 4 Kids.

For 2019, before the pandemic, it’s a 47 percent increase, and the reasons behind this are more students are coming into the Amarillo Independent School District and there are more grandparents taking care of children.

“This grandparent phenomenon is one that a lot of people don’t understand, and we’ve become very acquainted with that because they’ve reached out to us,” said Howell. “We treat them with dignity and respect, and we make sure they have what they need. No questions asked.”

To meet the increased demand in sending out meals, the Amarillo carpentry union installed caster wheels on the tables Snak Pak uses and Howell says this small change was what they needed.

“A lot of people may just think ‘Oh its just wheels on a table,’ but wheels on a table are something we’ve been needing for 18 months,” said Howell.

For 18 months of waiting and two and a half hours of work, the carpentry union says the wheels will make a difference.

“It’s really gonna speed up their ability and production to be able get the food in the bag and into the trucks,” said John Roberts, council representative of the Amarillo carpenters union.

It will also allow them to save time being flexible.

Fill with Hope in Canyon served 4000 meals last month, but they estimate they’ll provide up to 5000 meals each month for the rest of the school year.

They accredit their increasing numbers to the growing school district.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

