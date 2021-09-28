Mural festival brings in new public art to downtown Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One of Amarillo’s newest art events is back and is bringing new art to downtown Amarillo.

The HOODOO Mural Festival will hold its second arts festival from 3:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Oct. 2 on Polk Street between Fifth Avenue and Sixth Avenue.

Five different artists will paint five walls over the span of a week in Downtown Amarillo.

The artist lineup for this year’s festival includes feature artist and Clovis native Drew Merritt, Amarillo native Natalie Fletcher (first place winner of season one of Skin Wars), DAAS (Austin, TX) Ivan Roque (Miami, FL) and local favorites Blank Spaces Murals.

The goal is to bring a free walkable, bicycleable, driveable public art gallery to the community and not only just for the Amarillo community, but they hope the art brings in people from all over.

“We want the art for our community and all Amarillo and around the area to use them and then we want people from out of town so get off I-40 come stay another night come have lunch here and just don’t drive through come see what we’re about,” said Andrew Hall, founder, HOODOO Mural Festival.

Hall says it is neat to see what people use the art for.

Still Austin Whiskey who is partnering with HOODOO for their festival and one of their founders says when his daughter graduated high school she took pictures in front of one of the murals painted from the festival back in 2019.

“lt adds something to our community that gives us a sense of place, something that we’re proud of, I just think it’s a beautiful expression and its genuine, it’s a genuine part of our place and who we are,” said Chris Seals, founder, Still Austin Whiskey.

Blank Spaces Murals says they are excited to bring this kind of art to Amarillo.

“Put forth good art that is not just good for me, but looks good on the community, we don’t have a lot of art here in Amarillo, so it’s really nice to come and put our landmark here on Amarillo,” said Oscar Cain, lead intern, Blank Spaces Murals.

The artists with Blank Spaces are all high school and college aged students, the executive director says he is grateful for this festival.

“Not only are they investing in the young kids and the talent here, but they are bringing in high-end, high-level practicing active artists from other areas major areas, so it’s great to be a part of something like this because these kids have the opportunity to see what it like to do this for a profession,” said Shawn Kennedy, executive director, Blank Spaces Murals.

Throughout the week, each wall will be showcased holding their own events free to the community to enjoy.

Sept. 28: Ivan Roque Live Preview – Become your own muralist with urban sketchers. 700 S. Taylor, 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sept. 29: DAAS Live Preview - Purple Flamingo Popsicles. Polk Street, 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sept. 30: Natalie Fletcher Live Preview – Alcohol Ink Activities for all ages and the Cheesecake HSTL food truck. 102E. 9th Avenue, 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

On Oct. 2 at the festival attendees can experience family-friendly live painting, art demonstrations and food trucks.

A new feature this year will include a music festival.

The musical lineup is: Washed Out (DJ set), Nané, Kaelin Ellis, Corbin Cary, Rupert the Duke, Vamping and a silent disco with local DJs.

Ticket prices for Oct. 2 start at $30, kids under 10 are free.

To purchase tickets and for other information, click here.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.