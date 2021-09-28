Cool down coming!

Cloud cover has helped out with some very nice temperatures in the 80s today and there are even a few showers roaming around. Any rain chances will come to an end overnight as temps drop into the upper 50s. We are back into the mid to upper 80s with sunny skies for Wednesday before a stronger cold front comes into the area by Thursday. Highs will be in the 70s with increasing rain chances for Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.