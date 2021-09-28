City of Amarillo introduces new rehabilitation hospital after votes finalized

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A new rehabilitation hospital is coming to Amarillo thanks to the city council voting today to let it save on property taxes.

The council voted unanimously to cut taxes for Encompass Health by sixty percent per year for six years on its proposed twenty six million dollar facility.

It will be in the Point West Business Park in the Medical District.

City documents show Encompass plans on hiring ninety workers and having a five point four million dollar annual payroll.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.