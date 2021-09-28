Biden administration to publish new rule reinstating DACA after court loss

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - President Biden is trying to preserve the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program, also known as DACA.

A proposed rule to protect the program is set to be formally published today to address a federal judge’s concerns about the program.

This summer, Federal Judge Andrew Hanen found DACA to be unlawful and blocked officials from taking new applications because of how it was implemented.

The program was first introduced in 2012 as a memo, the new move by the President would recreate the DACA through formal regulation.

According to local immigration lawyer, Zelda Vasquez the primary portion of the proposed regulations are an enforcement priority scheme, which recognizes that the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has limited resources and removing productive young people is not the best use of such.

“The government has a limited amount of money,” said Vasquez. “So, they prioritize people into different categories so they can use their money wisely. DACA became low priority because when you receive DACA, you’re usually cleaner than people who apply for green cards. You have to have sparkling clean record, you have to be working or intent to use your resources wisely, be member of your community.”

DACA provides work authorization and deferral from deportation to immigrants who were brought to the U.S as young children.

The president’s proposal is not an expansion of the program, it keeps the dates first outlined under the Obama administration, requiring applicants to have entered the country in 2007 or before, to have been present in 2012 when the program was created, and to have been born on or after June 16, 1981.

Daca recepient Julio Salazar says this is part of the same story dreamers have been facing for years.

“It’s the same story that we had with the Trump administration,” said Salazar. “The Biden administration has a lot of family separation, they have a lot of controversies going on, especially with the Haitians coming to the border to seek asylum.”

“Almost everyone knows more than one person with DACA,” said Vasquez. “They are parctically from here. They are your kids teachers, they work in the cafeteria, they’re nurses or doctors.”

Hundreds of new applicants continue to remain in limbo as the appeal process has stalled the application process.

“They take people’s money, ‘Cause people pay about $500 to file for DACA renewal so, those applicants they are just waiting with no work permit, no driver’s license no benefit.’”

The public will have 60 days to comment, addressing the federal judge’s concern on the proposed rule.

“I’m 29 in a few months and I’m the same spot that I was whenever I was graduating high school,” said Salazar. “It’s hard to not be able to do everything that your friends are doing to buy a house and be able to start your family comfortably without the fear of being ripped away from your loved ones.”

Salazar moved from Amarillo to Colorado in May, he says he didn’t feel safe in the state. He hopes that everything that’s happening will result in people taking action and putting in place actual legislation.

