Amarillo police search for suspect in check forgery

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers are asking the public for help identifying a check forgery suspect.

On August 2, Canyon Police were called on a stolen check that was later found altered and cashed at a bank in Amarillo.

The suspect was captured on surveillance footage passing the forged check.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

