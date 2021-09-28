Viewers Choice Awards
Amarillo police search for suspect in check forgery

The suspect seen on surveillance footage cashing an altered check.
The suspect seen on surveillance footage cashing an altered check.(Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers are asking the public for help identifying a check forgery suspect.

On August 2, Canyon Police were called on a stolen check that was later found altered and cashed at a bank in Amarillo.

The suspect was captured on surveillance footage passing the forged check.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers - Crime of the Week - Forgery Suspect - 9/28/21 Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for your help...

Posted by Amarillo Crime Stoppers on Tuesday, September 28, 2021

