Amarillo police search for suspect in check forgery
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers are asking the public for help identifying a check forgery suspect.
On August 2, Canyon Police were called on a stolen check that was later found altered and cashed at a bank in Amarillo.
The suspect was captured on surveillance footage passing the forged check.
Anyone with information on his identity is asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.
If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.
