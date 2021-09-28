Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Amarillo police release video of possible suspect in series of shootings

Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.(Source: Gray News)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police have released video of a series of shootings in north Amarillo that occurred the night of September 6.

The Violent Crimes Unit of the APD said the incident remains under investigation.

Video footage of the incidents can be found below.

The first shooting took place at 12:05 a.m. at the 900 block of Heather. The 17-year-old victim was driving his car when the suspect drove by and shot him, striking him in the upper body.

He was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Just 30 minutes later, police were called to the 1300 block of Aster on a shooting. The 20-year-old victim was driving in the 1000 block of Eastern Street when the suspect drove up beside him and started shooting. The victim’s car was struck, but he was not injured.

Around 12:41 a.m., officers were called to the area of Northeast 20th and Iris Street for another shooting. The 48-year-old victim told officers she was driving when the suspect drove beside her and began shooting at the car. She was not injured.

Then, around 8:20 p.m., officers were called to the 6700 block of Northeast 19th Avenue for a fourth shooting. The 52-year-old victim told officers the suspect followed her car and then fired shots at her, striking her car. She was not injured.

Around 9:21 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of Northwest 15th and Monroe Street. Police found a 62-year-old woman dead in her car. She had been shot while driving.

The first four shootings happened in the same neighborhood, and all of the victims described the suspect’s car as being a dark colored, four-door sedan with bright headlights.

Police are investigating these shootings, but no one has been arrested at this time.

If you have any information on these shootings, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Amarillo police investigate drive-by shooting at North Heights home
Three alleged drug traffickers including a local president of the Bandidos motorcycle gang,...
3 men face federal charges for alleged drug trafficking in Pampa
A marijuana farm.
New medical marijuana expansion law in effect in Amarillo, some doctors have concerns
Police lights by night
‘We will continue to cooperate’: Attorney shares info of teen clients involvement of hit-and-run in Clovis
The Amarillo police are warning residents of a new scam where someone is reporting to be the...
Amarillo police: Scammers claim to be reporting as City of Amarillo Public Health Department member

Latest News

Xcel Energy upgrades power grid between Canyon and Hereford
Xcel Energy to hire 100 employees with remote work options
Funds will go toward research and education benefiting those with the condition/Source:...
Panhandle Down Syndrome Guild asks for Buddy Walk auction items
A submission for The San Jacinto Arts Project on Route 66
San Jacinto Arts Project premier event Thursday
The suspect seen on surveillance footage cashing an altered check.
Amarillo police search for suspect in check forgery