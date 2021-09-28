Amarillo High four-star guard Brendan Hausen commits to Villanova
Sandies all-time leading scorer
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 12:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo High’s all-time leading scorer as a junior, Brendan Hausen, announced his commitment to the Villanova Wildcats on social media Monday night. The 6′5″ combo guard strengthens Villanova head coach Jay Wright’s 2022 recruiting class.
As a junior last season, Hausen led the Sandies to the UIL 5A State Semifinals where they fell short to Kimball 60-56 in overtime. Amarillo finished the season (24-4). Hausen averaged 17.6 points per game, knocking down 90 three-pointers and dishing out 96 assists.
This doubles Jay Wright’s recruiting class as Hausen joins four-star guard Mark Armstrong (South Orange, N.J./St. Peter’s Prep).
