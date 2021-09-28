Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Amarillo High four-star guard Brendan Hausen commits to Villanova

Sandies all-time leading scorer
Amarillo High School junior and star basketball player Brendan Hausen stands in front of his...
Amarillo High School junior and star basketball player Brendan Hausen stands in front of his mother's trophies in the gym at Amarillo High School.(KFDA)
By Larissa Liska
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 12:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo High’s all-time leading scorer as a junior, Brendan Hausen, announced his commitment to the Villanova Wildcats on social media Monday night. The 6′5″ combo guard strengthens Villanova head coach Jay Wright’s 2022 recruiting class.

As a junior last season, Hausen led the Sandies to the UIL 5A State Semifinals where they fell short to Kimball 60-56 in overtime. Amarillo finished the season (24-4). Hausen averaged 17.6 points per game, knocking down 90 three-pointers and dishing out 96 assists.

This doubles Jay Wright’s recruiting class as Hausen joins four-star guard Mark Armstrong (South Orange, N.J./St. Peter’s Prep).

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Amarillo police investigate drive-by shooting at North Heights home
One of the victims found after a dumpster fire in Fort Worth, Texas has been “tentatively...
3 dismembered bodies, including of a child, found in dumpster fire in Texas
Three alleged drug traffickers including a local president of the Bandidos motorcycle gang,...
3 men face federal charges for alleged drug trafficking in Pampa
The Amarillo police are warning residents of a new scam where someone is reporting to be the...
Amarillo police: Scammers claim to be reporting as City of Amarillo Public Health Department member
The Belen Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating Italy Hernandez, a...
Amber Alert issued for missing New Mexico toddler, father wanted for stabbing

Latest News

This week’s FirstBank Southwest GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week is thankful for the community...
Gruver senior Colton Millsap named GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week
NewsChannel 10′s Texas Panhandle Sports Network will host a live stream of the Amarillo vs....
Watch the Amarillo vs Tascosa volleyball game here
VIDEO: Gruver senior Colton Millsap named GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week
SPORTS
SPORTS DRIVE: Tommy T talks Amarillo Wranglers