Will it or won’t it?

As we head into a new work week, we have a tricky forecast ahead of us. For today, we’re expecting partly cloudy skies for most of the day with temperatures just a bit above normals, with a high of 86. Going into this afternoon and evening, we’re likely to see an isolated storm or two, especially off to the south, but coverage will be kept pretty minimal. Quiet conditions are expected until Thursday, where a morning cold front could either make or break our forecast. Either way, cooler temperatures will push into the area, but the speed of the front will dictate how much, or even if we get any rain chances for the latter half of the week.