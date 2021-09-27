Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

TxDOT hosting virtual to dicuss $184,000 grant to improve Childress airport

I-20 East Texas Corridor Study Report
I-20 East Texas Corridor Study Report(TxDOT)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Transportation will be hosting a virtual meeting this Wednesday, Sept. 29 for a $184,000 grant.

They will discuss local, state and federal funding for engineering and design for paving improvement at the Childress Municipal Airport.

The meeting will be at 10:00 a.m. and a link to participate can be found on txdots website.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the victims found after a dumpster fire in Fort Worth, Texas has been “tentatively...
3 dismembered bodies, including of a child, found in dumpster fire in Texas
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Amarillo police investigate drive-by shooting at North Heights home
WTAMU receives working ranch as gift
Canyon family gives their working ranch to West Texas A&M University.
Christopher Duffy
Canyon police looking for missing endangered man
KFDA News at Six
Free dental work in Amarillo is being offered during Full Smile Foundation Days

Latest News

KFDA News at Six
Texas inmates soon receiving computer tablets to help with rehabilitation and reintegration
Three alleged drug traffickers including a local president of the Bandidos motorcycle gang,...
3 men face federal charges for alleged drug trafficking in Pampa
PBH to hold free mammograms during the month of January. (Source: Panhandle Breast Health)
Panhandle Breast Health hosting Bra Talk Factory this Wednesday for survivors and friends
The Amarillo police are warning residents of a new scam where someone is reporting to be the...
Amarillo police: Scammers claim to be reporting as City of Amarillo Public Health Department member