TxDOT hosting virtual to dicuss $184,000 grant to improve Childress airport
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Transportation will be hosting a virtual meeting this Wednesday, Sept. 29 for a $184,000 grant.
They will discuss local, state and federal funding for engineering and design for paving improvement at the Childress Municipal Airport.
The meeting will be at 10:00 a.m. and a link to participate can be found on txdots website.
