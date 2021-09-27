TxDOT hosting virtual to dicuss $184,000 grant to improve Childress airport

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Transportation will be hosting a virtual meeting this Wednesday, Sept. 29 for a $184,000 grant.

They will discuss local, state and federal funding for engineering and design for paving improvement at the Childress Municipal Airport.

The meeting will be at 10:00 a.m. and a link to participate can be found on txdots website.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.