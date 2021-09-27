Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Texas inmates soon receiving computer tablets to help with rehabilitation and reintegration

KFDA News at Six
KFDA News at Six(KFDA)
By Earl Stoudemire
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice announced this month they want to provide tablets to nearly every inmate in the state over the next 12 months.

The Roach Unit in Childress will be one of the first ones to receive tablets near the end of the year.

The state started looking into this when COVID-19 restricted communication inmates had with the outside world.

Now they will able to send emails, stay aware of current events, and have access to online learning to help them succeed outside of prison.

“A lot of our education is online and so individuals can participate, come out of prison with some type of trade or job then that is going to facilitate their reintegration back into society,” said Dr. Harry Hueston, former criminal justice professor from West Texas A&M University.

Securus technology is providing the tablets for free and prison administration will be able to monitor what can be viewed online.

The department released a statement saying it will bring efficiency for employees having to scan inmates mail for contraband and illegal substances.

Dr. Hueston believes that surveillance is necessary to ensure that inmates make progress

“I think this is apart of an ongoing ability of the state of Texas to say ‘Lets see if we can use this as an educational and rehabilitation tool,’” said Dr. Hueston.

Prisons will get over 100,000 of these tablets and they will be given on a privilege basis.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the victims found after a dumpster fire in Fort Worth, Texas has been “tentatively...
3 dismembered bodies, including of a child, found in dumpster fire in Texas
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Amarillo police investigate drive-by shooting at North Heights home
WTAMU receives working ranch as gift
Canyon family gives their working ranch to West Texas A&M University.
Christopher Duffy
Canyon police looking for missing endangered man
KFDA News at Six
Free dental work in Amarillo is being offered during Full Smile Foundation Days

Latest News

I-20 East Texas Corridor Study Report
TxDOT hosting virtual to dicuss $184,000 grant to improve Childress airport
Three alleged drug traffickers including a local president of the Bandidos motorcycle gang,...
3 men face federal charges for alleged drug trafficking in Pampa
PBH to hold free mammograms during the month of January. (Source: Panhandle Breast Health)
Panhandle Breast Health hosting Bra Talk Factory this Wednesday for survivors and friends
The Amarillo police are warning residents of a new scam where someone is reporting to be the...
Amarillo police: Scammers claim to be reporting as City of Amarillo Public Health Department member