State Senator Kel Seliger hosting town hall meetings for District 31

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - State Senator Kel Seliger is hosting town hall meetings for District 31 to discuss the recently completed 87th Regular Session and 87th First and Second Special Sessions.

The town halls will be held virtually. Click here to join.

Residents from Hemphill, Lipscomb and Ochiltree counties are invited to join the virtual meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 28

The meeting will be held from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

