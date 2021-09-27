Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

State Senator Kel Seliger hosting town hall meetings for District 31

State Senator Kel Seliger (Source: Facebook)
State Senator Kel Seliger (Source: Facebook)((source Faceboo))
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - State Senator Kel Seliger is hosting town hall meetings for District 31 to discuss the recently completed 87th Regular Session and 87th First and Second Special Sessions.

The town halls will be held virtually. Click here to join.

Residents from Hemphill, Lipscomb and Ochiltree counties are invited to join the virtual meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 28

The meeting will be held from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the victims found after a dumpster fire in Fort Worth, Texas has been “tentatively...
3 dismembered bodies, including of a child, found in dumpster fire in Texas
WTAMU receives working ranch as gift
Canyon family gives their working ranch to West Texas A&M University.
KFDA News at Six
Free dental work in Amarillo is being offered during Full Smile Foundation Days
Christopher Duffy
Canyon police looking for missing endangered man
Multiple agencies, including the FBI and DPS, are conducting a joint operation in Pampa....
FBI, other agencies arrested 3 suspects as part of a joint operation in Pampa

Latest News

Downtown Women's Center
Help the Downtown Women’s Center by eating at McDonald’s this Tuesday
"Vibrant Vocab!" opens up to public at downtown Amarillo library
LWV to help register voters at Downtown Amarillo Library
Sunday Weekend Edition, 10:00 p.m., 9/26
Sunday Weekend Edition, 10:00 p.m., 9/26
Sam has strengthened into the fourth major hurricane of the season.
Hurricane Sam is small but mighty; still well offshore